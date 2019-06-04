Irwin’s, eighth floor of the Bok Building, 800 Mifflin St.; 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
You get terrific views from the top of the Bok Building, the converted high school that soars eight stories above the Great Rowhouse Plain of South Philadelphia.
From the seasonal Bok Bar, Center City and points north jut skyward. On the south side of the roof is Irwin’s, chef Paul Garberson’s fine Mediterranean restaurant fashioned out of a former classroom; inside, the dining room is energetic (thanks to the tile and other hard surfaces), but out on the roof deck, life is more peaceful as you gaze south at the stadium complex while airliners glide in on final approach to PHL.
Irwin’s soapstone bar is home to a solid happy hour, with discounted mezze ($5). Don’t miss the fried, sweet Castelvetrano olives with garlic sauce; the ezme (a red pepper and walnut salsa in pomegranate molasses); the baba ghanouj; and the hummus. Three wines (sauvignon blanc, rosé, and cabaret sauvignon, $7), four $5 beers, and three cocktails round out the list. Happy hour is offered at the bar and in the lounge only.
Tip: Free parking is available in a lot across the street; set your GPS to 801 Mifflin St.