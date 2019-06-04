From the seasonal Bok Bar, Center City and points north jut skyward. On the south side of the roof is Irwin’s, chef Paul Garberson’s fine Mediterranean restaurant fashioned out of a former classroom; inside, the dining room is energetic (thanks to the tile and other hard surfaces), but out on the roof deck, life is more peaceful as you gaze south at the stadium complex while airliners glide in on final approach to PHL.