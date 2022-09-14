The activists who successfully lobbied the city to reverse its decision about awarding a non-competitive, $500,000 commission for a Harriet Tubman statue basked in the glow of victory — but cautiously.

Kelly Lee, executive director of the Office of the Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, also known as Creative Philadelphia, announced last March that the city was going to commission Wesley Wofford, a North Carolina sculptor, to create a permanent statue to honor the famed abolitionist and Underground Railroad leader. Wofford brought a traveling version of his Harriet Tubman: Journey to Freedom statue to Philadelphia on a temporary basis earlier this year.

After an onslaught of public criticism about the no-bid commission being awarded, Creative Philadelphia announced Aug. 30 that it was moving in a “new direction” and is now issuing an open call for artists to propose a statue honoring Tubman.

But members of the Celebrating the Legacy of Nana Harriet Tubman Committee voiced suspicions the very same day, and said there was something fishy about the wording in the announcement.

“The open Call for Artists will welcome proposals for a permanent statue that celebrates Harriet Tubman’s story or another African American’s contribution to our nation’s history,” the statement on the Creative Philadelphia website said.

“We were concerned that this language is a bait and switch, and that [Creative Philadelphia] may try and switch out the Harriet Tubman statue for another statue,” said Iris Jenkins, a marketing professional and member of the Nana Harriet Tubman committee.

The day after the announcement, committee member Maisha Sullivan-Ongoza created a post on Facebook. The post said:

“Still feeling the glow from our successful challenge to prevent the City of Philadelphia awarding of a non competitive $500,000 public art commission. But the struggle continues. Clarity is needed from the City. Right now their language leaves lots of room for interpretation. We want exactness on the what, who and how? The struggle continues.”

While members of the Nana Tubman committee were drafting a letter to Creative Philadelphia to seek clarity about the open-call announcement, the Inquirer emailed and asked directly.

Marguerite Anglin, the city’s public art director, said in a statement:

“Yes, the open Call for Artists for this public art project will welcome proposals for a permanent statue that celebrates Harriet Tubman’s story or another African American’s contribution to our nation’s history. This will be a true open Call for Artists, where the City will be looking for a wide variety of original and unique ideas from many artists.

“The initial permanent Harriet Tubman statue commission was previously inspired by the temporary Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom statue, however the City does not want to limit any artists from being able to propose their own creative expressions to showcase the contributions of other historical African Americans to our country. This open call will allow artists to provide ideas for either a Harriet Tubman statue or provide their own original ideas within this expanded theme.”

“We are disappointed,” Sullivan-Ongoza. “Even though we are pleased that there is an open-call process, we are disappointed that this is not still focused on Nana Harriet Tubman.”

In a letter drafted Tuesday night, the committee wrote that Mayor Jim Kenney and Creative Philadelphia made “a commitment to a statue of Nana Harriet Tubman” but the city was now calling for an “expanded theme.”

“This is a breach of a public commitment and a disservice to the life and legacy of Nana Harriet Tubman to replace with a ‘some other’ or ‘theme’, ” the letter stated.

It went on to say if there are to be other statues of historical Black figures they should be under separate commissions.

“Our commitment is to a statue of Harriet Tubman,” Sullivan-Ongoza said in an interview.

“Kelly [Lee] and Marguerite [Anglin] seem to have more of a commitment to Wofford than to a statue of Nana Harriet.”

Should only Philadelphian artists apply?

Creative Philadelphia’s change in direction came after seven Philadelphia City Council members wrote a letter on Aug. 18, voicing similar concerns as the activists.

Committee members said they were pleased with City Councilman Isaiah Thomas for taking the lead.

But they had concerns that the letter, co-signed by six other council members, asked Creative Philadelphia to give priority to Philadelphia artists.

“We don’t want it restricted to Philadelphia artists,” said Jacqueline Wiggins, a retired educator and member of the Nana Harriet committee. “Open this up to the world. Put in Philadelphia artists, regional artists, national artists or global artists. Let everyone in the game.”

A spokesman for Councilman Thomas said the councilman prefers that city contracts and commissions go to Philadelphians, but he had not intended to limit the choice to only Philadelphia artists.

Anglin, the public arts director, agreed in her statement:

“The open Call for Artists will be open to any and all artists who are interested in this public art opportunity. As with all OACCE open Call for Artists, priority will be given to artists or artist teams who reflect the diversity of Philadelphia. Minority, local, and female artists are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Questions about the Tubman statue advisory committee

Sullivan-Ongoza also said they want the current Harriet Tubman Statue advisory committee that Lee established around the Wofford commission to be reconstituted.

She said her committee members don’t have faith in the advisory committee with only one exception — Cornelia Swinson, the executive director of the Johnson House in Germantown, who said the commission should have been an open call. The other advisory committee members agreed with the non-competitive commission to Wofford.

“We don’t feel that we can trust them to do a good job,” she said.