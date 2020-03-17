Philadelphia prosecutors say Hassan Elliott fired more than 20 shots from behind a closed door at a SWAT team trying to serve a warrant in Frankford last Friday, fatally striking Cpl. James O’Connor IV as he climbed the stairs to reach a second-floor apartment where Elliott — wanted for a murder — had been staying.
District Attorney Larry Krasner and two homicide prosecutors, Anthony Voci and Joanne Pescatore, said in an interview at Krasner’s office Tuesday that they planned to charge Elliott with murder and a host of related counts for the killing of O’Connor, the city’s first fatal police shooting in five years.
Three other men — Khalif Sears, 18; Bilal Mitchell, 19; and Sherman Easterling, 24 — were inside the room with Elliott when he allegedly pulled the trigger, prosecutors said. Voci said an investigation into their respective roles was ongoing, with forensic analysis not yet complete on the 10 guns and eight cellphones found inside the room. Each remained in custody on other offenses.
Elliott, 21, had been in custody without bail since Friday after being charged with the March 2019 murder of Tyree Tyrone in Frankford, the crime that brought police to his Bridge Street apartment Friday to arrest him.
The three others each remained in custody on cases unrelated to O’Connor’s killing. Voci said “this is the beginning of the road” in terms of the investigation into their involvement in O’Connor’s death.
“Nobody has been cleared,” Voci said. “This investigation is not over.”
O’Connor, 46, was shot about 5:40 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bridge Street when he and other Special Weapons and Tactics officers, along with members of a homicide fugitive task force, entered a rowhouse searching for Elliott due to an open homicide warrant.
O’Connor was taken to Temple University Hospital and declared dead at 6:09 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.