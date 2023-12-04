Debate continues over a new health center proposal in Northeast Philadelphia

The proposed creation of a health center in Northeast Philly continues to be the center of debate involving health-care accessibility, misinformation, fears about the possible loss of a historical building, and concerns over a potential increase in traffic crashes along the already busy Roosevelt Boulevard.

On Saturday, about 50 community members gathered in the Northwood area to support and oppose the construction of a health center on the grounds of Friends Hospital — considered the nation’s oldest private psychiatric hospital, on 100 acres.

According to the city, the project has been part of an ongoing conversation since 2011, but many community members said this is the first time they are hearing about it or having a say.

What does the proposal entail?

Plans call for the creation of a 55,000-square-foot health center capable of serving 30,000 Philadelphians a year — with a smaller facility near Frankford Transportation Center serving around 5,000 patients annually.

Patients will pay between $5 and $20 for adult and pediatric doctor’s appointments. Also, there will be no charge for access to family planning, immunization for children, dental services, blood work, mammograms, x-rays, pharmacy, behavioral issues counseling, specialist referrals, and physiotherapy.

How does the community feel?

For longtime resident Maria Serna, a place like this could be a game changer.

“My mom is 90 years old, and she and my sister are in wheelchairs. I have had to wait up to a year for a doctor’s appointment for them at Health Center 10 [2230 Cottman Ave.] — the only city health center in the area,” Serna said.

Many of her neighbors have similar experiences, she said.

“This area has a big immigrant population, many don’t have access to doctors, leaving them at risk of dying, being hospitalized for aggravated conditions, and dealing with the fear of deportation if they go to an emergency room,” she said.

Then, why is the project facing opposition?

Among the issues raised by those who spoke Saturday in opposition to the project included concern that the nearly 170-year-old Lawnside building, which once served as the superintendent’s residence, would be demolished. The hospital campus was originally established as the Friends Asylum for the Relief of Persons Deprived of the Use of their Reason in 1813.

“It’s already frustrating to see the landscape with this [new] building in it, but to see it demolished is like adding insult to injury,” said Oscar Beisert, a nearby resident and a preservationist. “It’s common in many places to build around it or relocate, they do it all the time. Even if they just use the building for storage is better to have the building for the ambiance.”

For Serna, the concern about the building feels like “people losing sight of their privilege and failing to notice the huge need for health care in the area.”

Besides the concerns for preserving the structure, there is worry about the site turning into an injection site and the impact that would have on the community.

Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole debunked the injection-site rumor. Later, Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, — who represents District 7, including sections of Juniata and Fairhill that will also be impacted by the creation of both health-care centers — confirmed injection sites are not part of the conversation.

Zoraida Figueroa, who lives across the street from the proposed location and has lived in the area for 38 years, suggested that discussion over historical concerns about the project might be a cover for what is really bothering people.

“I’m hearing concerns about having people come from other places. ... What they are saying is, ‘I’m afraid of people who are not like me,’ so let’s talk about that rather than hiding behind a historical situation,” said Figueroa. “If they were concerned about the historical building, then they should have maintained it.”

Why can’t the Lawnside building be incorporated into the construction?

According to Bettigole, the city tried to find ways to do so but couldn’t reach a solution.

“It isn’t up to modern code; it doesn’t have sprinklers; it doesn’t have wide-enough hallways, the rooms are not wide enough for our health center design, and moving it is prohibitively expensive, [costing] over a million dollars,” Bettigole explained.

When asked what played into the decision to choose this location to house the new health center, Bettigole cited space, parking, public transit accessibility, and “having a willing landlord.”

Is the construction set in stone?

No. Before being able to green-light the project, City Council has to hear from community members, and the site where the construction would take place has to be rezoned to allow for a health facility.

According to Lozada, over the next week City Council’s committee on rules, which addresses zoning matters, among other things, will consider the rezoning bill.

“We need to try to figure out a balance that is going to address the need as well as the community concerns,” Lozada said.