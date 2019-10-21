Public support for legal abortion remains high. Currently, 61 percent of Americans polled say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 38 percent say it should be illegal in all or most cases. Meanwhile, the U.S. abortion rate continues a long-term downward trend, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In 2017, the rate dropped to 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44, down from 14.6 in 2014. The peak was 29.3 in 1980.