Nineteen Uvalde families woke up today without their children. Two teachers will never be back to light up their classrooms. As the nation copes with news of the deadliest school shooting in the last decade, it can be hard to know what to do. At times when we might feel powerless, sometimes the best we can do is help.

So far, two Uvalde funeral homes, Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary have already announced they will not be charging for funeral services. And people in Texas have completely booked this week’s blood donation appointments at the University Health Hospital, where at least four victims are being cared for.

If you are outside of Texas, here is how you can help the families and survivors of the Robb Elementary school shooting:

GoFundMe

The crowdfunding platform has a hub of verified fundraisers intended to support Uvalde victims and survivors. Before donating, make sure the GoFundMe page you are contributing to has been verified.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Jayce was a 10-year-old Robb Elementary student. His family is raising $18,000 to cover funeral expenses. The Luevanos family also lost Jayce’s cousin Jailah Nicole Silguero in the school shooting.

🌐 gofundme.com/f/please-help-us-put-sweet-jayce-to-rest

Xavier Javier Lopez

Lopez was a 10-year-old honor roll student. His mother attended his awards ceremony at school hours before the shooting. This fundraising account is run by the cousins of Lopez’s parents, to cover funeral expenses. The $17,000 goal has already been reached, but you can still donate.

🌐 gofundme.com/f/please-help-us-put-our-newly-angel-to-rest

Irma Garcia

Garcia is one of two teachers that died on May 24. She is described as “sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality.” The fourth-grade teacher leaves behind a husband and four children. Funds are to be used for funeral costs and to cover her family’s needs. The $30,000 goal has already been reached, but you can continue to donate.

🌐 gofundme.com/f/ygcdaa-for-garcia-family

Los Verdes Supporter Group

Los Verdes is a Texas nonprofit and Austin FC supporter group. In the wake of this tragedy, they are raising funds for the families of the victims and working with Uvalde’s city council members to ensure donations go directly to the families in need. As they meet and exceed their target, they continue to raise their donation goal. Currently, Los Verdes is trying to reach $65,000 in donations.

🌐 gofundme.com/f/robb-elementary-school-shooting

VictimsFirst

VictimsFirst is a network of families and survivors dedicated to helping victims of mass casualty crimes. Their GoFundMe is collecting donations for the Uvalde families and survivors to prevent fraud and exploitation. Your donation will go towards giving all victims cash payments “with no strings attached.” Victims First will distribute the funds either along with the City of Uvalde and the National Compassion Fund, or by themselves. So far they have exceeded their $100,000 goal, but you can continue to donate.

🌐 gofundme.com/f/mtdrdc-texas-elementary-school-shooting-victims-fund

San Antonio Legal Services Association

If you are an attorney with a license to practice in Texas, you might be able to help. San Antonio Legal Services Association is seeking volunteers to help the Uvalde shooting victims and families with pro bono assistance. If you want to help send an email at UvaldeResponse@sa-lsa.org with your availability through June.

🌐 facebook.com/SALSASanAntonio

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

The Uvalde School District announced on Twitter that they’ve started a bank account for donations with First State Bank of Uvalde. You can donate at any First State Bank branch. Checks have to be in the name of the Robb School Memorial Fund, and you can mail them to 200 E Nopal St. Uvalde, TX 78801. For Zelle Donations you can use robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

✉️ 200 E. Nopal St. Uvalde, TX, 78801