Hersha Hospitality Trust plans to return money it was awarded under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, joining a growing list of publicly traded companies that are cancelling applications for forgivable loans under the program that was designed for small businesses.
Hersha, whose 48 hotels include the Rittenhouse Hotel in its home base of Philadelphia, will not collect on funding it has been allocated from the $659-billion loan program and will withdraw applications for all pending awards, chief executive Jay H. Shah said Tuesday.
The Small Business Administration’s PPP program, which was authorized by the federal coronavirus relief bill signed in late March, allocated $349 billion in forgivable loans for firms with fewer than 500 workers to pay their employees during the health crisis. Another $310 billion was opened to small businesses starting Monday.
But many smaller businesses have struggled to borrow from the program, while larger companies have used loopholes passed as part of the law to collect hundreds of millions of dollars of the forgivable debt.
Revised federal guidelines released Tuesday discourage publicly traded companies from tapping the program, since they are able to raise operating funds through other means. The new federal stance pressures such companies to return loans they have already been granted so others can use the cash.
Hersha decided to opt out of PPP because of those new guidelines and company leaders’ growing understanding that needier companies were getting shut out of the program, Shah said.
“We’re finding that the guidance continues to become more strongly opposed to anybody but a small Main Street business receiving the loan,” he said. “The program was underfunded.”
Other large stock-exchange-listed companies to return their PPP loans include Ruth’s Hospitality Group, owner of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and the Shake Shack Inc. burger chain. Locally, Yardley-based pharmaceutical company OptiNose Inc. said it would return a $4.4 million award that it collected.
Philadelphia-based mall landlord Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, co-owner of the former Gallery at Market East mall in Center City, said early this month that that it will seek funding from the program, but has since provided no updates on its participation. A PREIT spokesperson did not respond to a message Wednesday.
The owner of the Notary Hotel near City Hall and its affiliated companies — who collectively employ 7,000 at 117 hotels — were awarded $59 million in PPP loans, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 22. That made Dallas-based Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and its affiliates the biggest recipients of funding from the program as of that date, according to the Journal. A message for Braemer yielded no response.
Hersha, which owns hotels in Boston, New York City and other U.S. cities as well as Philadelphia, had said earlier this month that it planned to use PPP funding as one in a series of tools toward mitigating the pandemic’s impact on its business that also included a $100 million increase in its credit line.
The company has also laid off or furloughed some 4,500 of the roughly 6,000 workers that had been employed across its properties.
Since each property is organized as a separate legal entity with under 500 employees, all were seen as qualifying for the lending program at the time of Hersha’s application.
Shah declined to say how much Hersha sought from the program, or how much it had been granted, but said that its awards were “higher than the average.” The SBA has reported an average loan size of $206,000, which would have equated to about $9.9 million in loans across Hersha’s 48 properties if it had kept the funding.
Although Hersha’s board thought the company could still qualify for the program under the new guidelines, “it’s just not who we are,” Shah said. “We wouldn’t be in the fray here trying to muscle our neighbor out of getting relief if they have no other source.”