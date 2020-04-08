Even PREIT, a publicly-traded, investor-owned Philadelphia company that owns the Cherry Hill, Willow Grove and Plymouth Meeting malls, and opened Fashion District Philadelphia at the former Gallery in Center City last fall, is asking for a “forgivable” federal Paycheck Protection Program loan to pay staff members.
PREIT last week furloughed 41 office staff and 62 property management workers -- 37 percent of its total staff -- to cut costs.
Even before state orders shut shopping malls as part of the costly national campaign to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, PREIT was asking its banks for financial relief, due to Americans’ shifting shopping patterns and its own big debt load.
The company’s stock, which topped $25 in 2016, has lately traded below $1 a share.
The PPP program allows employers to borrow up to $10 million over the next two months, and promises to “forgive” the loans, at taxpayers’ expense, if the money is used to pay staff (not top management) and occupancy (rent, utilities).
PREIT is no stranger to public assistance. The company and its partner Macerich Corp. won over $300 million in Philadelphia and school district tax breaks, future city maintenance commitments, and state aid as it updated the former Gallery mall.
Banks that already make federal Small Business Administration-guaranteed business loans report that they have received a surge in PPP applications from businesses who fear they won’t survive a long shutdown without aid.
The program is targeted to businesses and locations employing up to 500 people. The U.S. has nearly 6 million businesses with one to 500 employees, plus millions of independent contractors and firms with no workers.
But many borrowers have so far been frustrated by delays in receiving cash, as banks waited for SBA to finalize all details of the program. So they can disburse the money with assurance they are following the new law, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in late March.