TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

Gabriel Nyantakyi, 36, of West Philadelphia, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sena, 39, of South Philadelphia, are moving gallons of water around the park for people to fill up their water guns for the Water Fight Philly event at West Fairmount Park on Saturday, July 20, 2019. "This is amazing and I love that it's encouraging the community in play in non-violence through water play," Sena said."If you want to be outside, this is where you want to be."