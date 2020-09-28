A woman was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in Cheltenham Township, police said Monday.
A white GMC Acadia struck the victim was struck at 8:13 p.m. as she was crossing Cheltenham Avenue near Ogontz Avenue, according to investigators. The SUV then sped away toward Philadelphia, turning onto nearby Upsal Street.
Medics declared the victim dead at the scene. Her name was not released by police.
County detectives and local police are searching for the SUV, which sustained significant damage to its front and hood. Anyone with information is asked to call Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600.