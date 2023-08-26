Daughter of Delco police officer killed in Philly hit-and-run

The 27-year-old daughter of a Delaware County police officer was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police said.

Ashley McLean-Gaylor, of Glenolden, was crossing Lindbergh Boulevard westbound on foot around 2:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Honda Accord traveling southbound on 84th Street, Philadelphia police said. The car, which had New York plates, fled the scene and the search for its driver continues.

McLean-Gaylor was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

Her mother, Leslie McLean, is a longtime police officer with Folcroft Borough, according to a GoFundMe post by the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, which is seeking donations on the officer’s behalf.

According to the post, McLean-Gaylor is survived by two young daughters and a fiancé, along with her parents and other relatives.