Police: Hit-and-run crashes killed two seniors, hours apart on Friday

A driver fatally struck a 72-year-old woman and fled the scene in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night, about two hours after another driver killed a 77-year-old woman in a separate hit-and-run crash in Overbook, police said.

Around 7:32 p.m., a 2004 Dodge Ram was heading eastbound on the 3500 block of Ryan Avenue when the driver struck a 72-year-old woman as she attempted to cross the street. The driver then sped off, according to police.

Shortly after the crash, police found the Dodge Ram in Mayfair, about two miles from the scene. The driver appeared intoxicated and was arrested for DUI offenses, police said. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she remained in critical condition overnight. She died Saturday morning shortly after 6 a.m.

That crash followed a similar hit-and-run that occurred on the other side of the city around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

A 77-year-old woman was crossing the street near 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue when the driver of a black Infiniti struck her down, reversed down Lancaster Avenue, and then fled south, police said. The victim was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

No arrests have been made. After fleeing the scene, the driver dropped off a female passenger at a nearby pizza shop on Girard Avenue. Police said the Infiniti was observed with front-end damage and had a Delaware paper tag.

This is a developing story and will be updated.