Two pedestrians in separate hit-and-runs were among three people who died in auto-related incidents in Philadelphia late Friday night into Saturday morning, police said.

At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling at a high speed northbound on the 2900 block of Richmond Street in the Port Richmond section when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and struck a pole, police said.

The Sonata caught on fire and the unidentified man driving was trapped and unable to get out of the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Philadelphia Fire Department medics.

Police provided the following accounts of the hit-and-runs:

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Broad Street at Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia when it struck a 50-year-old woman who had just gotten off a SEPTA bus and was crossing the street.

The Impala then mounted the median with the pedestrian still on the hood of the car and stopped in the northbound lane of Broad Street. Several occupants of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash, leaving the car behind.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she died 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on the 2700 block of Island Avenue in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia. The driver fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle. The victim, who also was not identified by police, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.