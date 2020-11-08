A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in South Philadelphia early Saturday evening, police said.
The woman was hit at 5:10 p.m. by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene at Eighth Street and Oregon Avenue, police said. Described as between 50 and 70 years old, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officer Miguel Torres said police have no information on the driver and no arrests have been made.
Separately on Saturday, at 4:29 p.m., the driver of a 2016 Kia was traveling west on Holme Avenue and failed to stop, striking a 2017 Taotao moped and its driver from the rear.
The moped driver was stopped for a red traffic signal westbound on Holme Avenue at Revere Street when it was struck. Medics transported the 72-year-old male moped driver to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The automobile driver wasn’t injured.