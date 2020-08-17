A 4-year-old Tacony boy had just gotten ice cream with his father from a double-parked ice cream truck Sunday night when a car veered around the truck, struck the boy, and drove off, Philadelphia police said.
The collision in the 6600 block of Keystone Street just before 9:30 p.m. left the boy in critical condition with severe head trauma, said Police Capt. Mark Overwise, who on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding the driver of the silver car that struck the child.
The boy’s father picked him up and ran to a nearby fire station, and from there the boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Overwise said at an afternoon news conference at the Accident Investigation District headquarters.
“I would just say that he and his family need your prayers,” he said of the boy, whose name was not released.
The accident is part of a trend of fatal auto crashes this year, and the Police Department is not sure what is fueling it, Overwise said. So far this year, he said, there have been 75 fatal accidents, compared with 85 fatal during all of last year. Those numbers do not included crashes on interstate highways, which are patrolled by state police, he said.
As it often does, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the capture of the driver, who will face felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Overwise said.
“When you hit something or someone, you have a responsibility to stop and render aid, and that’s what this driver failed to do, obviously. He kept on going, and for that there’s going to be trouble,” he said.
No parts of the car were left behind at the scene, and police are not sure of the make or model of the silver car. The department released a blurry black-and-white image of the car that they believe struck the boy. Overwise noted that it’s not always a crime when a car strikes a person, “but when you leave [the scene], it is a crime. You have to keep that in mind.”