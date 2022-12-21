If you’re traveling this week, take a deep breath because it’s going to be a long one.

Throughout the country, airports are reportedly overwhelmed with increased foot traffic as holiday travel is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Plus, there’s an added nuisance: a strong cold front is expected to push across the country in the coming days, and airlines are already starting to feel the impact. And by the looks of it, the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) has not been spared.

Here’s what you need to know about traveling this week and some tips on how to stay poised during the chaos. And if things really take a turn for the worst, here is what you’re entitled to if your flight gets canceled.

Travel delays

Increased holiday travelers

PHL expects an estimated 980,000 arriving and departing passengers between Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. The busiest travel days are expected to be Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27, with approximately 80,000 arriving and departing passengers on each of those days, according to PHL representative Heather Redfern.

But it’s not just Philly getting the surge in travelers — its everywhere. AAA estimates close to 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more, nationally, between December 23 to January 2 — the closest holiday travel has neared pre-pandemic levels where in 2019 almost 120 million people traveled for the holiday.

Midwest hit by “bomb cyclone”

Inclement weather anywhere in the U.S. could impact travel at PHL, according to Redfern. On Thursday and Friday of this week, weather at PHL is expected to be colder with high temperatures of around 50 degrees, and lows of 14 degrees — with a more than 70% chance of precipitation on both days.

However, currently in the Midwest — where many flights originate from — a rapidly intensifying storm is underway called a “bomb cyclone,” which brings heavy wind, rain and possibly snow. Anyone that has a flight coming into PHL from the Midwest is likely going to experience delays, according to Acciweather.

“If you have a flight [out of PHL] and the plane is coming in from Chicago, but that plane isn’t leaving Chicago [due to the storm] — then you’re flight in Philly isn’t going anywhere either,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at Accuweather. “All those [Midwest] hubs, probably Detroit, Cleveland, and St. Louis are going to have issues.”

In 2019, when Colorado experienced a record-setting bomb cyclone, close to 1,400 flights at Denver International Airport (DIA) were cancelled due to the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Getting to the airport

How early should I arrive at PHL?

At least three hours before an international flight, and at least 2.5 hours if you’re flying domestically.

Because of the influx of people, check-in and TSA lines are expected to be long. TSA estimates it will take 30 minutes or less to get through security in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. However, during rush hours, inclement weather, and specifically on big holiday travel days — like Dec. 22 and Dec. 30 — wait times could be longer.

Usually, traveling before 9 a.m. can help you get through them faster, but that goes out the window during the holiday season. Terminals are expected to be busy, so try to give yourself enough time to make it through the filters.

The airport recommends signing up for text alerts with your airline to get updates and information on your flight status.

Getting through TSA

The fastest way to get through TSA is by signing up for TSA Pre-Check. If you already have it, PHL recommends going straight to Terminal C and Terminal D/E where they have TSA Pre-Check exclusive lines.

Parking

PHL garages are expected to hit capacity throughout the holiday season. According to Redfern, the airport strongly encourages folks to consider having someone drop them off, parking at an off-site lot, or taking public transportation.

For motorists that are picking up or dropping off, PHL advises to use the Cell Phone Parking Lot which can be accessed via the “Arriving Flights” roadway.

There are also seven car rental services at the airport. No matter what you choose, they provide free shuttles between bag claims and their rental facility on Zone 2 of Arrivals Road.

What if my flight is delayed or cancelled?

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has different guidelines depending on if your flight is delayed or cancelled, and you could be eligible for a refund based on the circumstances.

Delayed flights

According to federal regulations, if a flight is delayed, travelers aren’t entitled to money or other compensation from airlines. However, sometimes airlines can try to find a seat on another flight if requested, but they’re not legally required to do so. Each airline has its own policies for delayed passengers, so contact your airline.

If a flight is “significant delayed” then a traveler may be entitled to a refund, but it’s on a case-by-case basis as regulators have not specifically defined what a “significant delay” is. According to DOT, it depends on how long the delay was, how long the flight is, and the traveler’s particular circumstances.

Cancelled flights

Usually, if your flight is cancelled, most airlines will rebook you on the next available flight for free even though they’re not legally required to do so, according to DOT. However, you can also choose to cancel your flight for a full refund — even on non-refundable tickets — in addition to any baggage or extra fees, such as a seat assignment.

Some airlines will offer travel vouchers for future flights too, just make sure to ask if there are any restrictions that apply. In some cases, airlines can transfer a traveler’s ticket to another airline that has an available seat if requested, but they’re not legally required to do so.

Other helpful resources

This story includes earlier reporting from Michelle Myers.