Whether you are the Grinch or have already turned your house into a Christmas village, the holiday season is undeniably here. Nationwide, 54.6 million people are expected to travel this weekend andaccording to AAA, this Thanksgiving cycle will be the third busiest since 2000.

Figuring out transportation can be stressful, and who needs that energy when we are also fretting over whether our turkeys are big enough this year? Worry not, here are some tips that can help smooth the process when rushing through the Philadelphia Airport (PHL), Amtrak, or SEPTA.

✈️ Traveling through PHL

The Philly Airport is still working on estimating how many people will fly during the entire holiday season. However, passenger volume is confirmed to be 12% higher for this Thanksgiving than in 2021. Between Nov. 18-29, 867,000 people are expected to travel through PHL, with Sunday, Nov. 27 being the busiest day.

When is it best to fly from PHL?

Normally, Monday-Thursday are the best days to travel. But, not during Thanksgiving. According to PHL, the lightest days will be:

Thursday Nov.24 (Thanksgiving Day)

Friday, November 25 (Black Friday)

Tuesday, November 29

How early should I arrive at PHL?

At least three hours before an international flight, and at least 2.5 hours if you’re flying domestically.

Because of the influx of people, check-in and TSA lines are expected to be long. Usually, traveling before 9 a.m. can help you get through them faster, but that goes out the window during the holiday season. According to PHL representative Heather Redfern, terminals are expected to be busy all day long. Try to give yourself enough time to make it through the filters.

The airport recommends signing up for text alerts with your airline to get updates and information on your flight status.

Getting through TSA

The fastest way to get through TSA is by signing up for TSA Pre-Check. If you already gave it, PHL recommends going straight to Terminal C and Terminal D/E where they have TSA Pre-Check exclusive lines. The program lets preapproved passengers use airport security screening lanes separate from those thronged by the general public. Doing so will allow them to keep on their shoes, belt and light outerwear while walking through metal detectors. Other conveniences include not having to remove laptop computers and liquids and gels from carry-on luggage.

This service is only available to U.S. citizens and green card holders. It costs $78 for five years, but approval can take anywhere from 3 to 60 days. If you don’t qualify or don’t want to sign up for it, here are some tips to get through TSA faster:

✔️Dos:

If you aren’t sure what’s allowed and not allowed in your bag, check out the TSA’s searchable “What Can I Bring?” tool at tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/. And there’s one other recourse: Tweet at the TSA. They reply every day between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Have your photo ID and boarding pass in hand.

At the main security check lines, you’ll need to remove your shoes, electronics, foods and make sure your liquids, aerosols and gels are less than 3.4 ounce and packed in a clear 1 quart plastic bag. Anything larger than that amount will need to go in your checked luggage.

People who might need extra support through security, whether due to a disability, medical condition or other circumstance, can call in advance to let the agency know and request TSA assistance.

❌Don’ts:

Don’t bring liquids bigger than 3.4 ounces.

There are obvious no-fly items — like weapons and full water bottles — and then there are prohibited items that might surprise you. You can find a full list of prohibited items on the TSA’s website.

For nursing parents

Traveling is stressful enough without the unnecessary judgment and stares that come with breastfeeding a baby in public. If you need a little privacy to feed your little one check out these free options:

Terminals B and C: There is one built-in lactation suite in the food court that connects both sections with a sofa chair, side table, power outlets, mirror and sink.

Terminals A-West, B, C, E, and F have lactation pods called Mamava. These four-by-eight feet capsules have a bench, a fold-down table, and an electrical outlet. You will need to download the app to lock and unlock the door.

Terminals A-East and B: If you need space to pump, Minute Suites give you 30 minutes in a private room for free. But any time after that can cost anywhere between $48 to $175.

While you wait for the flight

🐢On Nov. 22, the Philadelphia Zoo will bring small animals, like turtles, to terminals B-C corridor for pre-boarding edutainment. (1 to 3 p.m.)

🎨 Twenty art exhibitions are available to freely view throughout theterminals. This includes movies made in Philly in terminals A-B, “Sit a Spell” by the Colored Girls Museum in terminal C, and “Painted Paper Shapes Gather Here” by artist Kat Claar in terminal A-West.

📚 Book lovers in terminals D and E, can read 1-5 minute fictional stories printed from a kiosk in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia. And folks in terminal A-West can leave a book, take a book at the reading section.

Parking

PHL garages are expected to hit capacity throughout the holiday season. According to Redfern, the airport strongly encourages folks to consider having someone drop them off, parking at an off-site lot, or taking public transportation.

If you manage to get a spot, the Onsite garages prices range between $5 to $48 depending on the length of your stay. A cheaper alternative is the Economy Parking Lot, where 24 hours costs $15.

Car renting

There are seven car rental services at the airport. No matter what you choose, they provide free shuttles between bag claims and their rental facility on Zone 2 of Arrivals Road.

🚉 Traveling with Amtrak

In 2021, 94,370 Philadelphians traveled by train for Thanksgiving, and this year’s numbers are expected to be higher. While Amtrak is still not back to the amount of pre-pandemic holiday passengers, ridership is currently at about 80%.

While Amtrak will be increasing the number of trains operating between Nov. 18 to 28, buying your ticket ahead of time is recommended. For folks who can’t make it home before Thanksgiving morning, Amtrak is set to add more services in the early hours of the day, but the quantity is still to be determined.

Best time to arrive at 30th St. Station

If you are traveling with just a small backpack or bag free, arriving 30 minutes early might be enough. Otherwise, arriving 45 minutes before your departure time gives you leeway to check in bags and get assistance.

Dos and Don’ts

✔️ Dogs and cats up to 20 pounds are welcome on trips that last up to seven hours.

❌ While teens can travel by themselves, children younger than 12 years old need to be accompanied by someone over eighteen.

✔️ Toddlers younger than 2 years old can ride on their parents’ lap for free.

❌Don’t put your luggage on a seat next to you.

✔️Make sure to pay for the right fare. Students, people with disabilities, military personnel, veterans, seniors, and children can get discounted fares between 10% to 50%.

For nursing parents

Like at the airport, a Mamava pod is located at 30th St. Station. You can find the 5-by-9 foot station in the hallway by the ticketing office, across from baggage claim.

Parking

You can park at the station, per hour or overnight. However, spots are not guaranteed, and you have to pay an unspecified fee. If the lot is full or you are trying to plan a budget, there are fifteen parking lots within 0.6 miles or less of the station. Prices range between $8 to $50 for three hours.

🚇Traveling with SEPTA

In August 2022, SEPTA was already operating at 77% of pre-pandemic levels. While the Regional Rail continues to see less than 50% ridership, many Philadelphians will still be relying on it, along with buses, for local travel.

Check the schedule

SEPTA schedules can be a bit frustrating in normal conditions, but during the holidays, hours change. Keep an eye out on arrival times, lane changes, and any problem on their real time tracker.

Dos and Don’ts

✔️If buses are too full, strollers have to be folded during the ride, except wheelchair strollers.

❌ When using the regional rail, don’t talk in the quiet car.

✔️ Stand behind the yellow line

❌Don’t move between cars.

✔️ Use headphones.

❌Don’t block the doors.

✔️ Yield designated seats to seniors and people with disabilities.