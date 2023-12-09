A teenager is killed, and another wounded in a shooting in the city’s Olney section

A 17-yer-old boy was killed, and and another 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting incident in the city’s Olney section, Philadelphia police said Saturday night.

It occurred around 7:40 p.m., police said, and the boy who was fatally wounded was pronounced dead 20 minutes later at Albert Einstein Hospital.

The other boy was shot once in the right cheek, and on Saturday night he was reported in stable condition at Nazareth Hospital.

Earlier Saturday night, a 35-year-old man was shot and wounded at 34th Street and Fairmount Avenue, police said. He was in stable condition Saturday night at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Earlier Saturday, around 4:40 a.m., two men, ages 29 and 23, were seriously wounded in an incident in the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue that police said resulted from a quarrel. Both victims were reported to be in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police said that in all three instances, no arrests had been made, nor had any weapons been recovered.

More than 390 homicides have been recorded in Philadelphia so far this year. That’s down about 20% from the same period of last year, but more than had occurred in every calendar year from 2008 through 2019, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics.