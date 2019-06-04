The conflict started in 2015, when Gov. Tom Wolf announced an executive order creating an advisory board on home-care workers that would include a representative for these workers. The order also said the state would share a list of these workers with an “employee organization” that represents these workers. Wolf said it was an effort to improve working conditions for the roughly 20,000 home-care workers in Pennsylvania, who are largely women of color and who sometimes are caring for relatives. The 2018 median annual pay for a home-care worker was $24,200.