Police say Olney family was zip-tied, held at gunpoint during a home invasion

A family of three was held at gunpoint and bound with zip ties in their Olney home Saturday night, police said.

Just before midnight, a man was sitting on his front porch in the 500 block of Marwood Road when an armed person dressed in black approached him, police said.

The masked intruder forced the man into his home, where both his wife and daughter were present, and zip-tied the trio, demanding money.

He took the father of the family to an upstairs bedroom, stealing $1,000 in cash and striking him in the head with a gun before fleeing the scene, police said.

The family was able to free themselves and call the police. The wife sustained no injuries, but the daughter had abrasions from the zip-ties, and the father was left with a head injury.

Police did not say if any weapons were recovered or if a suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detectives.

Early Saturday, another home invasion took place less than four miles away, on the 2100 block of Princeton Avenue.

The incident led to an officer opening fire on armed suspects after they entered the Northeast Philadelphia home, robbing the household and abducting two family members. The suspects fled on foot.

Residential burglary in Philadelphia has gone down by almost 6% between 2024 and 2025, according to Philadelphia police crime data. Fifty-three cases have been reported in the last two weeks.