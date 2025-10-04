Home invasion and abduction in Northeast Philadelphia leads to gunfire by police

A harrowing home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning led to an officer opening fire on armed suspects, police said.

A family on the 2100 block of Princeton Avenue was confronted by an unidentified number of suspects who forced their way inside the home. The family was restrained at gunpoint by the suspects, who stole items from the house, police said.

The ordeal continued for two of the family members who were abducted and taken to a second location, where they were physically harmed, police said. Police did not provide details of the second location.

Police intervened on the 2000 block of Albright Street in Kensington, more than three miles from the original location, leading to an altercation with the suspects. One unidentified officer fired their weapon, but police said no one was injured.

Both victims were freed by police and treated for their injuries.

The suspects fled the area on foot and are being sought. Philadelphia police are continuing their investigation.