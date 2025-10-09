A grand parade of ships kicked off the 250th anniversary of the Marines and Navy

Both young and old Marines and Navy members gathered along the riverside to celebrate and to salute service - and to mourn the fallen. And for a chance to peer out into a perfect Philadelphia fall sky as a fleet of the most powerful military ships glided up the Delaware for the city and the world to behold.

Hundreds of veterans, service members, and dignitaries came to Mustin Field at the Navy Yard on Thursday for the opening ceremony of Homecoming 250, a commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, both founded in Philadelphia in 1775.

The weeklong festivities, which began Thursday with the grand parade of ships, include ship tours along Penns Landing, balls, an Independence Mall concert, parades, exhibitions, and family events. The festivities are seen as a start of the nation’s celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, also known as the Semiquincentennial.

“This week kicks off the year of celebration and commemoration to celebrate America’s 250th birthday right here in Philadelphia,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro, addressing the crowds who attended the Parade of Ships. “The eyes of the world are going to be on our city and our commonwealth.”

Before the combat ships and destroyers arrived on the clear horizon, Shapiro and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy — as well as Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker — spoke proudly of the region’s historic role in the founding of the Marines and Navy. The Second Continental Congress, meeting at Independence Hall, founded a Continental Navy in October 1775. The U.S. Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775, and traces its roots to its first recruiting station: the Tun.

“It is a proud moment for our city,” said Parker.

Five years in the making, the weeklong bash was organized by George Leone, a retired New Jersey Superior Court judge and former Philadelphia assistant district attorney — and son of a World War II naval officer.

Leone spoke through tears.

“This city and area have supported the Navy and Marine Corps with heroes and service members for so many years,” he said. “We want to honor them.”

Veterans of both branches had gathered along the Navy Yard’s Riverfront Greenway for hours before the great ships passed. A legacy formation of F/A 18, F35’s, and MV22’s thundered by above.

Eric McCoy, 70, of Atlantic City, arrived early with his wife, Monique. He’s a proud retired Marine, who served in the evacuation of Saigon in 1975. His time in the service taught him structure, he said.

“I had something to belong to bigger than me,” he said.

Gene Reilly, 82, and his daughter Jacque, had also made sure to find a spot along the greenway. Reilly had joined the Marines straight out of Father Judge High School in 1961, and served as a military police officer guarding the gates of Pearl Harbor.

“I was young and dumb and I thought I was tough,” he smiled, remembering his first day of boot camp at Parris Island. His service means everything to him, he said.

“I was proud to be a marine — I’m still a marine,” he said.

As the procession continued, the sound of the Battle Hymn of the Republic boomed over the speakers, song live by soprano Jillian Patricia Pirtle, the CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society in Philadelphia.

Then, the first of eight ships visiting Navy and Coast Guard vessels that will dock in Philadelphia and New Jersey ports this week eased into view — the USS Arlington, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. At that, the crowds edged toward the water, wanting a better view.

This story will be updated.