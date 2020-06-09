Two men and a woman have been charged in the killing of a Camden man during a robbery last month inside a Mount Laurel hotel, Burlington County authorities said Tuesday.
Jawaad Ali, 28, of Lindenwold, and Anthony Sermond-Guyton, 29, of Clayton, were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and related offenses in the death of Samer Alhalayqa, 31. Sermond-Guyton’s girlfriend, Asia Boone, 25, of Camden, was charged with conspiracy in the case.
Authorities said that Ali and Sermond-Guyton, with Boone’s help, lured Alhalayqa to the Fairfield Inn on Century Parkway on the night of May 8. Alhalayqa was suffocated in a third-floor room. His debit card was used to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM, and to order items from Amazon and to pay for a pizza from Papa John’s.
All three were being held pending court appearances.