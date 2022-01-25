Hyram Hill, the son of a Philadelphia police officer who was gunned down in North Philadelphia early Monday, may have been followed from a nearby business where he worked as a bouncer, police said Tuesday, and detectives are investigating the possibility that the slaying was a targeted attack.

Hill, 23, who was shot nine times, was carrying a legally registered gun when he was killed in the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 4:40 a.m., police said. Hill drew his gun when he was approached by two men as he got out of his car in front of a store at the corner of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, said Philadelphia Police Homicide Captain Jason Smith.

“The gun is the great equalizer,” said Smith, who noted that Hill stood 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighed more than 300 pounds..

“It could be a robbery, but it could also be a targeted attack. I can’t get into why we believe that to be the case,” he said.

Police believe the killer rifled Hill’s pockets and stole his weapon, a FN 5.7 by 28 mm handgun that holds riffle rounds, Smith said.

The attack on Hill underscores not only the gun-driven homicide crisis roiling parts of the city, but also a rise in the number of stolen guns, which some say is helping to fuel the homicides.

Stolen guns in the city reached a new peak in 2021, when 1,388 weapons were stolen, The Inquirer reported in December. That is 11% higher than 2020, 38% higher than in 2019, and the highest tally since 2011, the first year figures were available.

In Hill’s case, police believe the one live round found at the crime scene came from his missing gun, while the seven fired cartridge casings recovered at the scene came from one of the gunmens’ 9 mm handgun, while no casings were found from the second gunman’s weapon, which is believed to have been a revolver, Smith said.

Hill’s mother, Edweena Ferguson, is an officer assigned to the 12th Police District, in Southwest Philadelphia. She was scheduled to make her first statement about her son’s death at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the police officers’ union hall in far Northeast Philadelphia.

Hill was the 38th person killed in Philadelphia this year, up from 36 at the same time last year, the deadliest year in the city’s history with 562 homicides, according to the Department’s website.

The two men who converged on Hill wore masks and may have fled the scene in a Chevy Malibu said Smith, who added that detectives are hoping that video evidence will help them determine if he was followed from his place of business.

“We don’t have a lot of direction in this case,” he said. “Not yet.”

On Tuesday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the officers’ labor union, announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Hill’s death.

“Somebody has information on this case that can lead to an arrest in the homicide of Hyram Hill,” said FOP President John McNesby.” “Enough is enough in Philadelphia. We have too many guns and violent offenders on our streets. Our thoughts and prayers remain with this officer’s family and friends at this time.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Police Dpartment at 215-686-TIPS or the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.