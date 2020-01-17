An unidentified man was fatally stabbed and a 46-year-old man was shot dead in a violent Thursday night in Philadelphia, police said.
About 9:40 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm when a gunman fired 10 shots outside and inside his house in the 6000 block of Tulip Street in Port Richmond, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police were told that the gunman or an accomplice may have been stabbed during the incident. A knife was found on the sidewalk in front of the house and 10 shell casings were recovered, including four in the kitchen.
An unidentified man who had been stabbed in the back then showed up at Frankford Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later, Small said. It was not immediately clear if that man was stabbed at the shooting scene.
Earlier Thursday night, there were four shootings within a 25-minute span — in Kingsessing, Wynnefield, East Mount Airy, and Kensington — that left one man dead and three people seriously wounded.
Police said the first shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. inside a home in the 5200 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in East Mount Airy. Police said a 61-year-old woman was shot once in the back by her 45-year-old stepson. Medics took her to Einstein Medical Center, where she was admitted in critical condition. Police said they had a suspect in custody and were in possession of the firearm used.
About two minutes later in Wynnefield, a 46-year-old man was gunned down while on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced at 6:47 of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
At 6:30 in the 5600 block of Springfield Avenue in Kingsessing, a 22-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said. He also was taken Penn Presbyterian, where he was placed in stable condition. Police said they had a suspect in custody and recovered the weapon used.
The last incident was recorded at 6:45 on the 300 block of East Clearfield Street in Kensington. Police said a 58-year-old man was shot in the left arm during a street robbery.