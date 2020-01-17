About 9:40 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm when a gunman fired 10 shots outside and inside his house in the 6000 block of Tulip Street in Port Richmond, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police were told that the gunman or an accomplice may have been stabbed during the incident. A knife was found on the sidewalk in front of the house and 10 shell casings were recovered, including four in the kitchen.