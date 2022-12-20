Philadelphia has recorded its 500th homicide this year, surpassing a bleak milestone for the second year in a row as the city’s gun violence epidemic continues at an unrelenting pace, leaving devastating loss and trauma in its wake.

While the total number of homicides recorded so far this year is slightly lower than last year’s record-breaking total, it’s a loss of human life the city has only twice recorded in its known history, and matches the record of 500 killings set in 1990, at the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic.

Within this tragic total are mothers and sons; fathers and daughters; entrepreneurs and students. The victims were as young as nine — like little Jamel Parks, fatally shot alongside his father, Jerry, on their way home from a Memorial Day barbeque — and as old as 78.

Thirty of those killed were juveniles. Seven were 14 years old or younger, their hopes and dreams — of becoming scientists and star athletes, of graduating from high school — cut far too short.

The deaths, the large majority by gun, extended to every corner of the city, from the depths of Southwest Philadelphia, to the edge of the Northeast. But communities of color, particularly Black and brown Philadelphians whose neighborhoods and schools have long faced disinvestment and been shaped by systemic racism, remained the most affected by the crisis — 84% of people killed or injured in shootings so far this year were Black.

Philadelphia has been plagued by gun violence for decades, but a spike in shootings began in spring 2020, when the coronavirus epidemic upended the city’s social and economic safety nets, and has remained persistent ever since, reaching heights unseen in recent memory. Experts have said it could take years to fully understand what triggered the uptick, which has been seen nationwide.

The 500th homicide came Sunday night, when police said Maisah Larkin, 39, was killed by the father of her children in an act of domestic violence. Stanley Baptiste, 37, shot Larkin inside the home that they shared in the city’s West Oak Lane section, then fled with their 2-year-old triplets, police said.

Baptiste then dropped his children off at a friend’s house in Lansdale, police said, before fatally shooting himself in his car. Law enforcement safely retrieved the children, and they are now with extended family.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Larkin was a professor and epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She is one of 42 people killed in a domestic incident this year, a slight uptick compared to the same time last year, and part of a troubling rise in domestic homicides, especially by gun, over the last few years.

Every homicide brings cascading pain and trauma to the community, from the mothers forced to bury a child, to the neighbor who witnessed the violence and called 9-1-1. Losing a loved one so violently and suddenly can forever alter a person physically and emotionally, research shows, the overwhelming grief affecting their everything from their ability to hold a job to their relationships with others.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said in a statement Tuesday that every person lost to homicide “is much more than a statistic — they are a family member, a friend, a neighbor, and their loss reverberates through entire communities.

“And while all Philadelphians have a role to play in addressing this crisis, City government is central in that effort,” Gauthier said. “I am glad for the considerable investment that the City has made in gun violence prevention, but we cannot treat this as simply another problem. We must treat it as the biggest crisis of our lifetime.”

She called on Mayor Jim Kenney to return to hosting weekly updates on the state of gun violence, meet daily to discuss solutions, and expand the number of outreach workers in neighborhoods most affected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.