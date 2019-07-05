That’s the way life goes for a prolific B movie director. Polonia has offed people with sharks, ghosts, Bigfoot, and even some sort of shark-Frankenstein hybrid. On this humid summer afternoon in the middle of nowhere, he’s going back to his roots, letting unhinged rural folks do all of the murdering on the set of Return to Splatter Farm, his 64th film. He’s killed himself more than a few times. His wife, Maria, died at least once.