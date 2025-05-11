House explodes in Washington Township; fatalities reported

The overnight calm on Tranquility Court in Washington Township was shattered early Sunday when a house exploded and erupted in flames.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls just after 2 a.m. and found a home at 13 Tranquility Court fully engulfed in flames and heavily damaged.

According to NBC10, two body bags were removed from the scene.

Only charred rubble remains at the site as an investigation by the township’s police and fire departments, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the fire marshal’s office continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.