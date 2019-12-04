WASHINGTON — The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee laid out a sweeping set of accusations against President Donald J. Trump Wednesday morning, foreshadowing potential impeachment charges as the House’s inquiry entered a new phase.
Like previous presidents who have faced impeachment, said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.), Trump has obstructed investigations into his conduct. On top of that, Trump is the first president facing impeachment for seeking foreign assistance to support his personal, political ends, Nadler said, citing the sworn testimony of administration aides and career diplomats and foreign policy officials.
Nadler’s statement, delivered before four law professors offered their opinions on the public evidence and historical standards of impeachment, suggests that Democrats are likely cast a wide net as they seek to bring formal impeachment charges before year’s end.
“Never before in the history of the republic have we been forced to consider the conduct of a president who appears to have solicited personal political favors from a foreign government. Never before has a president engaged in a course of conduct that included all the acts that most concerned the framers,” of the Constitution, Nadler said in his opening statement.
His comments began the first impeachment hearing in the Judiciary Committee, the panel that could ultimately bring formal charges against the president.
The top Republican on the Judiciary Committee did not contest the facts of the situation or defend Trump’s conduct, but accused Democrats of embarking on a partisan crusade meant to overturn the results of the 2016 election and preempt Trump’s reelection in 2020.
“You just don’t like the guy. You didn’t like him since November of 2016,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R., Ga.). “Don’t tell me this is about new evidence … this is nothing new folks. This is sad.”
He added, “this is not an impeachment, this is just a simple railroad job.”
Nadler said Trump’s behavior and that of his close allies — withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine while pressuring the country’s new president to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and a discredited conspiracy theory about interference in the 2016 election — followed by his refusal to turn over documents to Congress or allow witnesses to testify encompassed obstruction, abuse of power and a betrayal of his office for personal gain, followed by improper attacks on witnesses who did testify.
Democrats have to move quickly to prevent Trump from seeking any other influence in the 2020 election, Nadler argued.
Trump has said he did not seek a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine’s president and has done nothing wrong, blasting the Democratic inquiry as a “witch hunt.”
The hearing marked the start of a phase of the House’s effort that edged Democrats ever closer to bringing formal charges against the president. If the House Intelligence Committee served as a fact-finding operation in leading the inquiry over the past several weeks, the Judiciary Committee is now charged with weighing those facts, deciding whether they warrant impeachment, and on what grounds.
The acrimony already infusing the process seemed sure to ratchet up given the stakes and the makeup of the committee. With 41 House members it is nearly double the size of the Intelligence Committee and is known for a more free-wheeling and combative atmosphere. The Judiciary Committee is stocked with a wider range of personalities, including some of the most outspoken (and at times outlandish) members of both parties.
In keeping with that reputation, Republicans sought to delay and sidetrack the hearing with a series of parliamentary maneuvers, including one move by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R., Pa.) in which he publicly named a person said to be the anonymous whistle-blower who got the process rolling. Each move was overruled by the majority Democrats.
The committee includes two vocal Trump critics from the Philadelphia suburbs, Democratic Reps. Madeleine Dean, of Montgomery County, and Mary Gay Scanlon, of Delaware County, each of whom endorsed impeachment in May, well before the Ukraine scandal came to light, citing Trump’s defiance of Congressional subpoenas and oversight.
The initial antics were followed by fairly dry recitations from four law professors — three called by Democrats, one by Republicans — to discuss the historical standards for impeachment and whether Trump’s actions met them. (It is common for the majority in the House or Senate to choose the bulk of witnesses).
In keeping with the partisan divisions on display throughout the process, the three professors called by Democrats argued that Trump had committed the most egregious acts of any president yet to face impeachment, while the one called by Republicans said impeaching Trump on the evidence available so far would dangerously lower the standards of removal for generations to come.
“On the basis of the testimony and the evidence before the House, President Trump has committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by abusing the powers of his office,” said Noah Feldman, a Harvard Law School professor. He said the evidence laid out by witnesses “more than sufficiently indicates the president abused his office.”
Pamela Karlan, of Stanford Law School, said Trump’s conduct “struck at the very heart of what makes this a republic to which we pledge allegiance." She added, “drawing a foreign government into our elections … undermines democracy itself.”
All three Democratic witnesses warned that allowing a president to interfere in elections would grant the office the kind of sweeping power that the country’s founders rebelled against, and erode the ability to hold presidents accountable through fair elections.
But Jonathan Turley, of George Washington University Law School, said Democrats did not have enough facts and were moving far too fast for an action as grave as removing a president. While noting that he did not vote for Trump, Turley said, “I’m concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger.”
He argued that an impeachment with a “facially incomplete and inadequate record” would make it too easy to wield impeachment against future presidents, and accused both parties of acting on mutual fury.
He asked, “Will a slipshod impeachment make us less mad?”