“The media is treating polls today with the same kind of reliability as they would have in late October of the election year,” Murray said. “The problem is, these early horse-race polls don’t tell us what they’re portrayed as. They don’t tell us how strong is Joe Biden relative to Sanders or Kamala Harris against Trump. They don’t tell us that because the voters don’t really know the difference between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden yet. They don’t know what kind of general election race they would run and what kind of attacks will come from Trump.”