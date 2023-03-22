Ready to throw a summertime block party in Philadelphia? Apply for a permit first.

Block parties, the residential party takeover of a single street to prop up canopies, DJs and grills for birthday parties, holidays and get-togethers, are a long-held Philadelphia tradition. They’re a time filled with children’s laughter, while parents kick back, drink in-hand, and enjoy time with neighbors and family.

However, Philly throws fewer block parties than it used to, as the city went from throwing nearly 6,000 block parties in 2015 down to almost 2,000 in 2021 — most likely due to the effects of COVID-19 but also gun violence in Philly leading the police to deny more permits in areas where violence has been prevalent.

As it starts to warm up, it’s time to plan those block parties again — but you have to apply for a permit each time to legally throw one in the city. Here’s a breakdown of how to apply for a block party permit and legally operate one in Philadelphia to avoid any stress on your big day.

Advertisement

What is a block party?

A block party is a city-sanctioned event that takes place on a residential block in Philadelphia. Residents of the block gather signatures, pay a fee and apply for a permit with the Streets Department and their local Police District. If approved by the police and Streets Department, residents will move their cars and the city will block off the entrances to the residential street to allow people to set up for the party.

Block parties are allowed to take place from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but choose your start time wisely as the party can only last up to eight hours. They can occur on weekends, approved weekdays, and Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Other events can be thrown on residential streets too, like birthday celebrations, weddings and proms. These events are allowed to last up to six hours. (More on this later.)

Remember, you have to apply for a block party permit for each individual event you plan to throw on your residential street. Each block is allowed to have five street events per year, after that, no more applications will be accepted from that block for the rest of the year.

What are the requirements to apply for a block party?

Only residents of the block can apply to close down their residential street for a block party.

You’re going to need approval from the vast majority of your neighbors to close down a residential street. In order to gather permission, you’ll have them sign a petition that includes their first and last name, signature and street address.

There are two types of “street events,” but they use the same process to apply:

For a block party: At least 75% of the households on your block have to sign a petition to host a block party, including 75% of residents of any apartment complex located on the residential street. For other street events: At least 90% of the households on your block have to sign a petition to host a street event, including 90% of residents of any apartment complex located on the residential street.

You’ll also need to provide a rain date for one week before or after the planned event on your application, in case of inclement weather.

If the event is being held on a street with no residents where there are abandoned buildings or a majority of the buildings are commercial properties, an insurance certificate will need to be obtained in case of any damage to property. If you need help securing an insurance certificate, call the Streets Department at 215-686-5500, they’ll refer you to the City’s Risk Management Office which can help residents secure liability for their event.

When should you apply for a block party permit?

You should submit your application at least 21 days before the event as last-minute applications are subject to increased fees. If the application is received within four business days of the event, it will be rejected. According to 2022 Streets Department data, one in six block party permits gets rejected.

How much is a block party permit?

If you submit your application earlier, it’ll be cheaper — the application fee is non-refundable. The city only accepts checks or money orders payable to the “City of Philadelphia,” when using the paper application. If you apply online, you can use credit, debit or checking accounts.

Block parties on a weekend: $25 if application is received within 21 days of the event; $60 if application is received late. Block parties on a weekday: $150 Other events, like birthdays and weddings: $150

How to apply for a block party permit

The first thing you should do is notify your neighbors that you plan to apply for a block party permit and garner neighborhood support for it. On the application is where you’ll gather their signatures.

Online application:

Download the print application (which includes a signature sheet) to use to gather enough signatures from your neighbors on the block. Go to stsweb.phila.gov/BlockParty and fill out the online application, including an uploaded copy of all the signatures. Once complete, submit the application, pay the fee and wait for review from the local police district and Streets Department.

Paper application:

Download the print application online, request an application by mail by calling the Streets Department at 215-686-5500 on weekdays from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., or pick up an application from the block party drop box in the Municipal Services Building at 1401 JFK Blvd., or in Street Departments office in the same building in Room 960 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill out the application, including the signatures from households on your block. Mail your application, signatures and application fee to: Department of Streets, Highway Division Right of Way Unit, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Room 960, Philadelphia, PA 19102 You can also drop your application off in the block party drop box in the Municipal Services Building concourse at 1401 JFK Blvd.

After your application is received, it will be sent to your local police district to approve or deny the permit. Sometimes the police will deny a permit at their own discretion due to “criminal activity” in the area. Other reasons the permit can be denied are if your block has already had five street events in that year, your block has violated block party rules before or you submitted your permit application too late.

If approved by police, the application will be sent to the Streets Department for review. If the Streets Department approves the application, you should receive your block party permit within two weeks.

If your application was denied or you have questions, call the Streets Department at 215-686-5500 on weekdays from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or email block.party@phila.gov.

Other permits you should be aware of when throwing a block party

Depending on what you’re planning to have at your block party, you may need additional permits. For instance, if you plan on charging admission or having carnival rides at the block party, like a carousel, you’ll need an Amusement License. If you plan on selling merchandise, you’re going to need a Sidewalk Sales or Vendor On-Foot License. Here’s a guide on getting a business license.

Keep in mind, any business license you apply for requires you to already have a Commercial Activity License and Business Income & Receipts Tax (BIRT) account with the city. Pro tip: Unless you go through this licensing process and have everything up to code — don’t risk your block party getting shut down.

What if you don’t follow the rules or throw an unapproved block party?

Simply put, the police will show up and shut it down. Even if you have a permit, if you’re breaking the rules — like the party runs past the 8:30 p.m. cutoff time or you are charging admission to get into the block party — the police will show up and shut the party down.

Other rules to know about block parties

There are a couple of do’s and don’ts you’ll need to follow to keep your block party up to code.

Do:

Let commercial vehicles that are making deliveries drive through. Let motorists with disabilities drive through. Let people who must drive on the street to conduct normal daily activities drive through.

Don’t:

Sell alcohol Offer organized gambling Play music or make noise at a volume that violates City code. Block the street with personal vehicles (the city advises using yellow caution tape).

Additionally, there are rules for after the event. Mainly, shut down the party by 8:30 p.m. and clean up the block afterward. Residents of the block are 100% responsible for the trash and items left after the block party, or they face violations from the city.

While residents have to do the trash clean-up themselves, you can request the Streets Department to collect garbage in advance of the regular collection day. You just need to call them at least five days in advance and pay a $50 service fee, which can be paid for by check or money order made payable to the “City of Philadelphia.” Call 215-537-2130 to request this service and get information on how to pay the fee.