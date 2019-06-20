If you want a classic living room feel for just you and/or a potential partner, mount a TV to the blank wall and add a coffee table or ottoman to put your feet up and cuddle to watch some shows. A narrow bookcase style media unit might suit your needs for some extra storage space, or go with something more minimal, if that is more your style. If you can’t see the TV from the kitchen and want to, consider placing the TV under that high window and the sofa opposite. If it’s just you and a roommate, consider two lounge chairs instead of a sofa, and add some floor cushions or smaller armchairs to pull closer for conversation when friends stop by. A soft ottoman works as a place to put up your feet or act as additional seating if you need it. Some even have storage built in.