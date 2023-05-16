How to find your Pa. polling place

You might want to double-check you know your polling place before heading out to vote.

Most polling places don’t change between elections, but there are always some that elections officials have to move for a variety of reasons. This year, the Fox Chase Elementary polling place had to move to the nearby Fox Chase rec center after there weren’t enough power outlets for the new electronic poll books.

Officials temporarily also moved many polling places in the last few years because of COVID, so the place you cast a ballot last time might not be open this time.

Every Pennsylvania voter is assigned to a polling place near them — in Philly, it’s usually within a few blocks of your home — and you should go to your specific polling place.

You can look up your voter registration status with this tool from the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections. Once you search for your name, your polling place will be listed at the bottom of the page.

The state also has a polling place search tool that allows you to enter any address and see its assigned polling place. County elections offices also post polling place lists on their websites. Philly voters can use the city’s polling place look-up tool to search by their home address.If you end up going to a location that you thought was a polling place but isn’t, you can call your county elections office for help. (You might also see signs nearby that detail the location change.)