Q: I have twins who are starting first grade this year, and getting them out the door for kindergarten and their summer camps was so much harder than I ever imagined. We were always forgetting backpacks or their water bottles, and after the struggle to get shoes on or grab coats, I would have to run back into the house or even drive all the way home and back to the school before getting myself to work. I can see in my head the perfect entry closet where we can keep all this together for back to school, but, no closet. Please help!