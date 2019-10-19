A 34-year-old woman was killed and a 38-year-old man injured when they were struck by a car Friday night in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police said.
A gray Pontiac Grand Prix hit both victims in the 1600 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 10 p.m., police said.
Medics took the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m. The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made.