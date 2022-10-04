Dozens of cats and dogs were airlifted out of harm’s way in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and arrived Monday at New Castle Airport in Delaware on their way to potential adoptions Tuesday near West Chester, the Brandywine Valley SPCA said.

The animals were in Florida shelters prior to the hurricane, and their relocation allows for the shelters to focus on local family pets displaced by the devastation, the animal-welfare organization said. A Wings of Rescue flight funded by Petco Love flew the animals from Naples, Fla.

The Humane Society Naples pulled shelter animals from across the heavily damaged areas of Collier, Lee, Sarasota, and Highland Counties. The cats and dogs were to be evaluated by the Brandywine Valley SPCA medical team and then made available for adoption.

A total of 66 animals arrived Monday in New Castle, and most of them are now at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s West Chester campus, said spokesperson Linda Torelli. A few kittens are at the campus in New Castle, she said.

For more information about adopting, visit Brandywine Valley SPCA’s website for its West Chester shelter.