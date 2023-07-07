A husband and wife were shot and killed at point-blank range in West Philadelphia, police said

A husband and wife were shot and killed early Friday morning just steps away from their West Philadelphia home, police said.

Around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 6100 block of Locust Street, police found a 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was shot once in the back of the head and the man was shot once in the face, police said.

More than a dozen shots were fired, police said, 15 of them at point-blank range.

There were 18 shell casings found at the scene, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The couple was killed just a few feet away from their home, police said.

The motive for the crime was unclear, and no arrests have been made. A handgun still in its holster that had been in the woman’s purse was recovered at the scene, police said.