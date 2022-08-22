Starting Monday, drivers can expect lanes to close on eastbound and westbound Interstate 76, known as the Schuylkill Expressway, in the vicinity of 30th Street.

Due to construction work, lane closures will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for overhead viaduct construction in Center City, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a press release.

When eastbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street and South Street, traffic will be directed to use the off-ramp at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, then turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street.

When westbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street and Interstate 676, motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the area because significant backups and delays will occur, the agency said.

A reminder: eastbound Market Street is reduced to a single lane between Schuylkill Avenue West and 24th Street for the next several months for repairs to the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River.

For more information on the project, visit www.chestnutstreetbridges.com or check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.