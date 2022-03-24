Funeral services for Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack III, one of two state troopers killed in a crash on I-95 early Monday, are set for next week.

A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30 at the Wade Funeral Home, in Bristol, said Mark Wade, director of the funeral home. A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. April 1 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, in Levittown.

Mack and his family were parishioners at St. Mark Church, in Bristol, but St. Michael, with a church capacity of 1,500 and additional room for 600 in the basement, will be able to accommodate the likely large number of people paying tribute, said Wade.

A large contingent of law enforcement from across the country is expected to attend Mack’s services.

Authorities have charged Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, with three counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, and a battery of DUI-related charges for her role in the three deaths — Mack; Trooper Branden T. Sisca; and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown.

The two troopers had been responding to calls of a man walking southbound on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field around 12:45 a.m. Monday. As the troopers attempted to get Oliveras out of danger, Webb attempted to pass the parked state police SUV while driving at a high speed, fatally striking all three men, state police said.

The impact of the crash threw the three victims over the median. Witnesses attempted to perform CPR, but all three were pronounced dead on the scene.