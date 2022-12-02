Both lanes of Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Del., were shut down Friday morning after police shot a person, according to law enforcement officials.

On social media and in a statement, Delaware State Police said that the incident was under control before 10 a.m. No further details were available.

”The incident is contained at this time, there is no threat to public safety, and police are advising the public to please avoid the area,” state police wrote in a statement.

Commuters should continue to expect heavy delays on I-95 in New Castle County near the Maryland border.

The Delaware Department of Transportation reported around 10:30 a.m. that both the 896 northbound and southbound ramps were being reopened to vehicles connecting to I-95, but the main interstate remained closed to traffic from 896 to the Maryland border.