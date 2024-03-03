I-95 in Port Richmond has partially reopened after a reported fatal multivehicle crash

A section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia that was closed most of Sunday morning due to a reported multivehicle fatal crash has reopened.

As of 11 a.m., all lanes of northbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue exits were open, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management announced, but southbound lanes remained closed.

Police have not released details of the crash, which was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Bridge Street.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management sent out an alert saying I-95 was closed between Exits 26 and 27, for the Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue, respectively. That was followed by a PennDot announcement around 6 a.m. that all lanes were closed due to police activity between Exit 27 and Exit 30-Cottman Avenue, urging drivers to seek alternative routes.

I-95 NB is closed between Exit 26: BETSY ROSS BRIDGE and Exit: BRIDGE ST/HARBISON AVE due to an Accident Response. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Traffic information can be found at https://t.co/L4k64xbIg6. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) March 3, 2024

At the moment, it is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash and the number of victims.

According to 6abc, at least four vehicles were involved and two people killed.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-95 southbound between Exit 30 - Cottman Ave/Rhawn St and Exit 27 - Bridge St/Harbison Ave. All lanes closed. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) March 3, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.