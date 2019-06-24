The opening of I-95 in Philadelphia 40 years ago had the unfortunate effect of cutting the city’s waterfront communities off from their source. For more than a decade the city has been planning a fix: a new park at Penn’s Landing that would cap a stretch of the highway that runs along Philadelphia’s eastern edge and again connect Old City with the Delaware River.
How’s it going?
That essentially was the question posted to Curious Philly, a forum where readers can tell our journalists what they’re wondering about. A reader asked: “What’s going on with the Penn’s Landing overcap park? Is it progressing? Is it on schedule?”
Well, a key step in Philadelphia’s long-planned transformation of its Delaware River waterfront — from a narrow promenade separated from the neighborhoods, to a park connected to the rest of the city — is still on track to begin construction in a little over two years.
Lizzie Woods, the DRWC’s vice president of planning and capital programs, said that the overcap park is expected to begin construction in late 2021 — and is still in preliminary engineering and design phases.
But there will be some discussion of the park happening this summer: The DRWC is “working on a public engagement plan [for the park] as we speak,” she said, adding the group is “eager to get further feedback from the public, as we roll stuff out.” That means public meetings, online forums, and smaller focus groups.
Why has it been taking so long to get the plans together? Almaz Crowe, a spokesperson for the DRWC, said by email that the design and engineering processes, which are in the hands of the state’s Department of Transportation (PennDOT), could not start until funding was fully secured.
Another reason for the delay: the puzzles PennDOT faces in designing the park, including ensuring that it doesn’t block views of the river. Kelly Cofrancisco, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office, said by email that PennDOT has been trying “to design a structure that has the flexibility to support a variety of programming needs on top, while also trying to achieve the best sight lines from Front Street to the waterfront.”
The vision for the park, according to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation’s (DRWC) plans, includes spray pools, a skating rink, and a cafe. The park is to slope down into the riverfront, expanding the narrow Penn’s Landing promenade and connecting it to the streets of Old City. In renderings, the park’s attractions are surrounded by grassy knolls lined with trees, crisscrossed by pedestrian walkways.
Plans for the park began to come into focus in late 2010, when the DRWC began showcasing drafts of a “Master Plan for the Central Delaware,” which would redevelop Philly’s waterfront with new parks, housing developments, and retail.
As of now, the pedestrian-only Walnut Street bridge is the only route that can be followed all the way to the waterfront. The others can be accessed only by climbing down stairs in the case of the U-shaped bridge looping between Market and Chestnut, or, in the case of the Dock Street bridge, by crossing Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
A plaza already caps a smaller stretch of the highway between Chestnut Street and Samson Walk, which is raised above and fenced off from Christopher Columbus Boulevard. In the master plan, this plaza would stretch all the way to Walnut Street and would run toward the riverfront, without blocking I-95.
The park would take up four acres and cap about one tenth of a mile of highway. Another planned development, a park sloping from the boulevard to the river between Chestnut and Walnut streets, would take up 8 acres but not go over the highway.
The city adopted the master plan in 2012 and the next year the DRWC unveiled plans with Hargreaves Associates, which presented the idea of a highway cap as a space of “outdoor rooms.” In 2014, the DRWC, Hargreaves, and other engineering and design consultants completed a feasibility study to see if such a daunting engineering feat would even be possible.
Could a 4-acre park be built over a highway? The study, which won an excellence award from the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2015, concluded that it could be, because of new innovations in engineering and architecture.
One of the study’s most critical findings, according to the DRWC’s website, was that it would be more sensible to build an entirely new cap over I-95, rather than expand the current plaza, which would complicate repair and renovation.
The plaza currently holds Philadelphia’s memorials to honor Irish and Scottish immigrants. The DRWC says it is “working closely with [Philadelphia] Parks and Recreation and the Irish and Scottish memorial organizations... to ensure that the memorials are respected,” while the Irish Memorial’s website says that the monument will be temporarily relocated during construction and then returned to the cap once the park is completed.
The park’s construction has an estimated cost of $225 million, most of that from the city and state. Funding came together in June 2017, when the William Penn Foundation announced that it would raise the last $10 million.
Penn’s Landing itself today is mainly a promenade with views of the river and Camden. While the DRWC is using some of its space for a summer carnival with a Ferris Wheel, roller rink, and other amusements, the area is dominated by a parking lot and the promenade itself is narrow, with some of its bricks in disrepair. During a recent weekday afternoon visit, there were a few young families on the promenade and some older couples, but the area was quiet and sparse otherwise.
Job Itzkowitz, executive director of the Old City District Board, said that the neighborhood is very excited for the parks. “For too many years,” he said, Old City has “been separated from the river by infrastructure meant for vehicles [I-95].” He also emphasized that the neighborhood will be getting a “large urban park space,” something that Old City has been lacking.
The new park will be “a great opportunity for businesses along Chestnut Street to get foot traffic,” he added.