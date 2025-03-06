ICE arrests four undocumented immigrants at Northeast Philly grocery store

ICE agents arrested four undocumented Brazilian immigrants during a Feb. 27 operation at a Northeast Philadelphia market, the agency said Thursday.

The arrests at Jumbo Meat Market, located in the 7300 block of Castor Avenue in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood, rank among the larger ICE operations in the city under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

In January seven undocumented workers were arrested when agents raided a North Philadelphia car wash.

Shoppers commenting about Jumbo Meat Market online described it as brimming with Brazilian treats, desserts and delicacies.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said those arrested at the market had no legal authority to enter or remain in the United States, or had violated the terms of their earlier, lawful admission to the country.

Following the arrests, the Jumbo Meat Market posted a statement on Instagram confirming their workers were detained “for verification.”

“We are providing all the necessary support, including legal assistance. We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain our commitment to our employees,” read the statement in Portuguese.

Workers at the store said Thursday that they could not further comment on the arrests. ICE officials in Philadelphia have been asked for additional information.

Edward V. Owens, the special agent in charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations in Philadelphia, said worksite enforcement was crucial to the integrity of the nation’s employment laws.

“ICE remains steadfast in its commitment to targeting employers who knowingly hire unauthorized workers, as well as those undocumented aliens who exploit the system,” he said in a statement.

Federal law requires employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of those they hire.

Employers who knowingly hire undocumented immigrants can face civil fines and criminal penalties, including jail time, if they are shown to have engaged in a “pattern or practice” of violations. Few employers ever face criminal charges, however.

This is a developing story and will be updated.