Neighbors angry as ICE arrests owners of popular Jersey Kebab restaurant in South Jersey

The popular Jersey Kebab restaurant in Haddon Township was shuttered on Wednesday after federal immigration agents descended and took the middle-aged couple who own the business into custody.

Angry neighbors were raising money to hire an attorney to represent the husband and wife, who run the eatery on the main business corridor with their son, who works as manager.

Supporters’ posts on social media said Celal and Emine Emanet had come to the United States in 2008, and have been awaiting a government decision on their application for legal permanent residency since 2016.

The husband, Celal, has been released from ICE custody after being fitted with an ankle monitor, while his wife, Emine, continues to be held at the detention Center in Elizabeth, N.J., according to a GoFundMe campaign started for the family.

More than $50,000 had been raised on Wednesday morning, roughly 24 hours after federal agents appeared at the restaurant.

The couple’s son, Muhammed Emanet, 25, the restaurant manager, said he would not reopen the establishment until his mother was freed.

“Without my mom, there’s no Jersey Kebab. So we will be back when she is,” he said on Facebook.

ICE officials have been asked for comment.

People who are in the United States without legal authority can be arrested and deported at any time.

The Trump administration has been increasing the number of immigration arrests as it carries out what it says will be the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history.

But critics maintain that while ICE says it’s targeting dangerous, criminal immigrants, it often arrests people who present no danger to the communities in which they live.

In this case, local supporters say, the couple who were arrested are businesspeople who pay taxes, were seeking legal status, and who regularly provide free meals to the hungry. A sign on the restaurant door states, “Free to anyone with a disability, homeless, or simply cannot afford it.”

“This is gutting,” one man, Garrett White, posted on social media, noting the family’s care for the less fortunate. “They have been nothing short of incredible people to us ever since we first started frequenting there.”

Another person, Miche Nickolaisen, was organizing a group to visit the offices of U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross to register the community’s upset and concern.

The Mediterranean restaurant stands on Haddon Avenue, across from the Haddon Township Municipal building.

According to the Go Fund Me, the couple live with their four children, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Muhammed, the manager at Jersey Kebab, is a graduate of Rutgers University in Camden, and a husband and father of two. Daughter Zeynep, 23, is a Swarthmore College graduate and works at a local civil-rights organization.

This situation is especially devastating for their 15-year-old son, Hamza, who has autism, the Go Fund Me said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.