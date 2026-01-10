A Cambodian immigrant held by ICE died at a Philly hospital after treatment for drug withdrawal

A 46-year-old Cambodian immigrant held at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia died in a hospital on Friday after being treated for drug withdrawal, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.

Parady La was arrested by ICE agents outside his Upper Darby home on Tuesday, then transferred to the detention center where he received treatment for severe withdrawal, ICE said.

The next day he was found unresponsive in his cell. Center staff immediately administered CPR and several doses of naloxone, ICE said.

Emergency medical services workers arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. La was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and admitted in critical condition.

On Wednesday evening, medical evaluations indicated he had limited brain function.

His condition worsened on Thursday and medical staff reported complete renal failure and no brain activity. Family members were notified and visited him at Jefferson, ICE said.

He was pronounced dead by hospital staff early Friday, ICE said.

La was admitted to the United States in 1981 as a refugee, when he would have been a child of about 2. He became a lawful permanent resident a year later, but lost his legal status after committing a series of crimes over two decades, ICE said.

In 1994, when he would have been about 15, he was adjudicated delinquent for simple assault in Delaware County. Later convictions and jail time followed for robbery, criminal conspiracy, and other crimes, ICE said.