Many county and municipal governments in Pennsylvania are using local resources to actively assist federal immigration agents, often tipping off those authorities about undocumented migrants in their custody, according to a new study to be released Tuesday by the Sheller Center for Social Justice at Temple University and Juntos, the Latino advocacy group in Philadelphia.
The report reveals the extent of contact and assistance between local governments, including probation offices and jails, and agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, according to a summary of the findings. Meanwhile, other local governments, such as the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, expressly decline to help ICE find or arrest migrants, saying that would erode community-police cooperation.
The study also examines eight federal contracts held by Pennsylvania governments to detain immigrants in county jails for what are civil immigration violations.
“Despite the significant human costs of jailing such immigrants, counties are profiting off the growing numbers of immigrants in civil detention,” said Amy Chin-Arroyo, a Temple Law student who coauthored the report.
Some key findings based on the summary:
— Some county jails systematically share information with ICE on a weekly or daily basis.
— County probation officers entice immigrants to come in for appointments, so they may be arrested by federal ICE agents.
— Pennsylvania counties receive millions of dollars for jailing ICE detainees.
— The lack of formal written policies in police departments about assisting ICE has created openings for individual police officers to act based on their own personal inclinations.
The study is to be released at a news conference later Tuesday morning at the Juntos office in South Philadelphia.