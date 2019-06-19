Mariolys Mendoza, 51, who has lived in Elizabeth, Union County for just over a year, said the New York driver’s license law shows “the time is now” for New Jersey. She is an undocumented immigrant fleeing violence from her native Venezuela and is seeking asylum in the United States. Mendoza said having a driver’s license would help her and her family members get to their English classes, doctor’s appointments, and work. She has advocated for the New Jersey bills at meetings in Trenton, marches, and rallies, including one on Father’s Day.