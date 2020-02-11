In late 2018, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal issued a sweeping directive that included two restrictions that the Justice Department wants a federal judge to rule as invalid. The “Immigrant Trust Directive” prohibits state officials from sharing information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement related to immigration status and release dates of people in their custody. The directive also requires law enforcement to promptly notify a detained individual if ICE has filed an “immigration detainer request” for that individual.