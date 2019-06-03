The percentage of the city’s foreign-born population doubled between 1990 and 2017, to 13.8 percent, but the top country of origin might be a surprise. China is far and away the primary sending country, with 22,140 city residents, who make up about 11 percent of the foreign-born population, according to a Pew Charitable Trusts analysis of Census data. Next is the Dominican Republic with 13,792, followed by Jamaica, 13,500; India, 11,382; and Vietnam, 10,132.