Thousands of demonstrators are expected to march into streets across the Philadelphia area and around the world on Friday to protest President Trump’s “inhumane” treatment of migrants — on the eve of what administration officials say will be a nationwide roundup of undocumented immigrants starting Sunday.
Both events could move Pennsylvania to the forefront at a particularly contentious moment in the ceaseless, volatile debate over immigration, particularly if those arrested are sent to the Berks Detention Center in Leesport, one of three family detention centers in the country.
“This is lowest this government has gone,” said Jasmine Rivera, an activist with the Shut Down Berks Coalition, which has long struggled to close the facility.
Protests are scheduled in the Philadelphia region on Friday, from Center City to Camden County, with others set in at least a score of communities around Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Demonstrations are planned in all 50 states and in 13 foreign countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Haiti, Israel, and Japan.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, intends to carry out a series of raids to arrest and deport "thousands" of undocumented immigrants, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing conversations with one former and two current Department of Homeland Security officials. That comes weeks after Trump tweeted ICE's plans to conduct raids, then delayed the operation.
ICE agents will target at least 2,000 migrants who have received final deportation orders, the newspaper reported.
The agency’s Philadelphia field office, which covers Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, ranks among the most aggressive in the country, a 2018 investigation by Pro Publica and The Inquirer found.
“Immigrant families across the country are living in fear of being separated due to the raids, mass arrests, and deportations President Trump is threatening,” Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director of the group MomsRising, which advocates for families, said in a statement Thursday. “President Trump’s immigration policies are cruel and racist and must end now.”
Others strongly disagree. They support the president’s actions and insist that people who enter the country without permission must be removed. That’s simply the cost of breaking the law, they say.
Immigration advocates worry that the 96-bed Berks County lockup — long vilified by critics as a “baby jail” — may be filled to capacity by Monday morning.
What is formally known as the Berks County Residential Center is the oldest and smallest of the three detention facilities; the other two are in Texas. A low-security lockup opened in 2001 in Leesport, about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Berks was designed to hold parents and their children who came into the United States without papers.
The three centers have a combined capacity of about 3,100 people.
Meanwhile, protesters in more than 500 cities, towns and municipalities across the U.S. are readying to participate in a “Lights for Liberty” rally to “end concentration camps” on Friday.
Key events are planned in El Paso, Texas, where migrants are being housed outdoors under a bridge; at a migrant child-detention center in Homestead, Fla., and in San Diego at the port of entry site near Tijuana.
“The Trump administration’s immigration policies and detention camps meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide and crimes against humanity,” one of the organizers, Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin, said in a statement. “Congress is refusing to stop the president and his policies. We cannot allow these atrocities to be perpetrated in our name.”
The protest comes in the wake of a DHS inspector general’s report citing “dangerous” overcrowding and the prolonged detention of small children in government custody, and a visit by a congressional delegation to two border facilities in Texas, which the lawmakers decried as deplorable.
President Trump has blamed Democrats for the conditions at migrant facilities, suggested the situation is being exaggerated by false news reports, and also that migrants in custody are better off than they were in their troubled homelands.
"If you look, people who came from unbelievable poverty, they had no water, they had no anything where they came from, those are people that are very happy with what’s going on, because relatively speaking, they’re in much better shape right now," Trump said.
More than 160 sponsors, generally pro-immigrant or left-leaning organizations, are backing “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps,” including the American Federation of Teachers, Veterans for American Ideals, Lawyer Moms of America, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, Immigrant Defense Project, multiple labor unions, and groups representing Buddhists, Muslims, Jews, Unitarians and Presbyterians.
The graphic image designed for the rally shows the Statue of Liberty seeking to passing her torch to a small child – but the child is being pulled away by an unseen authority.
Some events are set for Friday evening, as candlelight vigils.
Philadelphia-area organizers have scheduled rallies in Center City, Mt. Airy, Media, and West Chester; additional protests are planned across Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, , Milford, Sellersville, Tioga, and Westmoreland. A South Jersey demonstration is set for Collingswood, and more than a dozen other rallies are planned in the state’s central and northern communities.
The Center City event is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at 12th and Arch streets, followed by a march to Eighth and Cherry streets, site of ICE’s Philadelphia field office.